time Friday Apr 07 2023
Rachel Weisz ‘happy’ for Brendan Fraser over Oscar win

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Rachel Weisz is all praise for The Mummy co-star Brendan Fraser for his Oscar win.

In a new interview with Extra, Rachel revealed that she texted Brendan after he won the Best Actor for his role in The Whale last month.

“I am so happy for Brendan. Very happy,” said The Constant Gardener star.

She continued, “I texted after his win. I texted him after I saw the performance. It was a staggeringly good film.”

Earlier, Rachel told spoke up on Net-a-Porter’s digital title Porter that she was “thrilled” for Brendan’s career comeback.

She remarked, “I'm really, really thrilled for him … that he's had this new chapter.”

“And it couldn't have happened to a nicer, nicer guy,” added the actress.

Rachel further stated that she never expected The Mummy to be popular among fans over 20 years later.

“When we were making it, we had no idea — we didn't know if it was going to even sell tickets,” mentioned the actress.

Rachel added, “Everybody in The Mummy was just brilliant, and it was just some alchemical thing in it, that it had charm, and charm is such a strange thing. It's either there or it isn't.”

