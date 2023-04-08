 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Eid ul Fitr 2023: When Shawwal moon can be sighted in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File
A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

With Eidul Fitr around the corner, everyone wants to know the date the festival will fall on as they rush to complete all their preps on time.

Moon sightings could be nerve-racking when it comes to Pakistan as there is a lot of debate over testimonies received from various parts of the country and the decision is made at the 11th hour most of the time.

While the people are expecting Eid ul Fitr to be on April 21, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Aijaz has ruled out the possibility, saying that the moon will not be sighted on April 20.

Speaking to Geo News, the official said that the crescent marking beginning of Shawwal will be sighted after the completion of 30 days of Ramadan, according to which Eid ul Fitr will fall on April 22, Saturday.

Aijaz also predicted the time of the moon sighting, saying that the new crescent will be born at 9:13am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day.

"For the crescent to be sighted, the duration should be more than 19 hours and even if the sky is clear that day [April 20], the moon woudn't be spotted," he said.

Therefore, any testimony received on April 20 will be false as the month of Ramadan will last for 30 days and the 1st Shawwal will fall on April 22. 

More From Pakistan:

After govt, Nawaz Sharif too asks CJP Bandial to resign immediately

After govt, Nawaz Sharif too asks CJP Bandial to resign immediately
‘TTP uses US arms left behind in Afghanistan for terrorism in Pakistan’

‘TTP uses US arms left behind in Afghanistan for terrorism in Pakistan’
Court sends PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur to jail on judicial remand

Court sends PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur to jail on judicial remand
Govt demands 'controversial' Chief Justice Bandial's resignation

Govt demands 'controversial' Chief Justice Bandial's resignation
Suo motu on Punjab, KP elections was dismissed by 4 to 3: Justice Athar Minallah

Suo motu on Punjab, KP elections was dismissed by 4 to 3: Justice Athar Minallah
Youm-e-Ali: Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 12

Youm-e-Ali: Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 12
Meeting on polls among PDM, PTI, establishment 'ideal' situation: Fawad

Meeting on polls among PDM, PTI, establishment 'ideal' situation: Fawad
Imran Khan booked for putting 'families of army officers at risk'

Imran Khan booked for putting 'families of army officers at risk'
NSC announces all-out anti-terror operation ‘with new resolve’

NSC announces all-out anti-terror operation ‘with new resolve’
CAA sacks 300 janitors amid protests for permanent employment

CAA sacks 300 janitors amid protests for permanent employment
Security forces apprehend outlawed Baloch National Army founder in intelligence operation video

Security forces apprehend outlawed Baloch National Army founder in intelligence operation
Faisal Subzwari reveals MQM-P was forced to rejoin Imran Khan govt video

Faisal Subzwari reveals MQM-P was forced to rejoin Imran Khan govt