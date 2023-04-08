Taron Egerton thanks viewers for response to 'Tetris'

Welsh actor Taron Egerton thanked fans for the ‘lovely’ response to ‘Tetris’. Egerton portrays entrepreneur Henk Rogers in film which tells the story behind the global prevalence of the block-stacking video game.

Alongside a picture shared on Instagram, Egerton wrote: “Thank you for the lovely response to Tetris. It's completely batshit, I know, but so much fun to make and I'm glad people are enjoying it.”

“Here I am with the mighty Oleg Stefan who plays Belikov. I found it distracting and difficult to work with Oleg purely because I kept forgetting to act whilst watching him at work.”

Earlier, speaking to Yahoo Entertainment the actor raved about the story line: “I knew the game. I had played it a bit when I was young, but didn’t know the story.”

“I couldn't believe that no one had made a movie out of it already, to be honest. And that seemed a really good reason to make the movie. Matthew sent me the script during the first lockdown and I found it to be a very compulsive read. And I really, really liked the character of Henk at the center of it. Just this kind of puppyish, charismatic, dogged person. So I signed up to go along for the ride.”

“Pretty much all of it, aside from a [car] chase at the end, it really did all happen,” he says. “And [with] the sense of jeopardy and danger at the time in terms of being behind the Iron Curtain just before the fall of the Berlin Wall and what was happening across the block at that time, I think it was a dangerous place to be. So all of it, really.”

“I think all actors that I've spoken to relate to that sense of it being a real hustle when you first start out,” he says. “That time for me, when I first left drama school, I do remember that feeling like a hustle. But I was lucky. I got that Kingsman role very early on. I remember going to audition for Matthew and that meant that I had a slightly easier ride of it from there on out because it was great exposure.

“But I liked that about Henk. I like the fact that he's one of those people that no matter how many times you knock him down, he keeps getting better back up. We love people like that.”

Tetris is streaming now on Appletv+.

