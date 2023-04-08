Prince William’s nicknames Kate Middleton uses revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have been together for over 20 years since they started dating back in 2002.



The doting parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on April 29.

Now, according to royal author Tom Quinn, both Prince William and Kate use nicknames for each other at home.

Quinn, citing a royal source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales, revealed the nicknames in his book Gilded Youth.

According to the book, Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘babykins’, and the Princess calls him ‘babe’.

The Cheat Sheet, quoting the book, says when Prince William teases Kate about her long, full hair, she quips back and calls him “baldy.”

Quinn also disclosed Kate Middleton’s nickname that started as a gentle dig by Queen Elizabeth II.