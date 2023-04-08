Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in IED blast: ISPR

An undated image of security forces patrolling. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in the general area of Bara, Khyber District, the military's media wing said Saturday.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul (age 37 years, resident of Lower Dir) and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud (age 34 years, resident of South Waziristan) embraced martyrdom during the incident.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area," the statement released read.

It further stressed that Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier this week, eight terrorists, including a local commander, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan's Shin Warsak area.

In a statement, the ISPR said the terrorists — including commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh — were gunned down in an intense fire exchange during the operation.



But during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool, 31, a resident of Rawalpindi, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. Moreover, four personnel, including two officers got injured, the ISPR said.