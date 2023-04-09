Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes dashed after defeat to Villarreal

Villarreal's Nigerian midfielder Samuel Chukwueze (L) celebrates scoring his team´s third goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 8, 2023. AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid succumbed to a 3-2 loss against Villarreal in an exciting La Liga encounter, just a week before their much-awaited Champions League face-off against Chelsea.

Despite taking the lead early on, the Madrid-based outfit failed to maintain their advantage as Samuel Chukwueze's mesmerizing performance left them trailing behind.

Chukwueze's brace proved to be the highlight of the match, overshadowing Real Madrid's valiant efforts to claw their way back into the game. The defeat sees Real Madrid 12 points adrift from table-toppers Barcelona, who are set to face Girona in their upcoming fixture.

Despite taking an early lead through Pau Torres's own goal, Real Madrid's hopes of retaining the title were dashed as Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze stole the show with his impressive display, scoring twice and curling home the winner. Vinicius Junior scored a brilliant solo goal for Real Madrid, but it wasn't enough to salvage a point.

Carlo Ancelotti made six changes to the starting lineup, looking to rest his key players before the Chelsea clash. However, the Italian coach maintained his attacking trio of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius in the hope of securing an early lead. Villarreal's veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina denied Benzema and Rodrygo with two impressive saves, while Thibaut Courtois made two stops to deny Alex Baena.

Chukwueze's individual brilliance left Nacho Fernandez for dead, and he finished clinically past Courtois to level the scoreline. The second half started with Real Madrid coming out flying, and Vinicius scored a brilliant goal, leaving Aissa Mandi behind with his impressive dribbling skills. However, Real Madrid's hopes of securing a point were dashed when Chukwueze scored his second of the night, curling into the top corner from outside the area.

Real Madrid was awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the game, but the decision was later cancelled after consulting VAR replays. With this defeat, Real Madrid's hopes of retaining the La Liga title have been virtually eliminated, as they remain 12 points behind leaders Barcelona. Villarreal rose to fifth in the table, two points clear of Real Betis. Coach Quique Setien praised Chukwueze's performance and labeled him as an "extraordinary player who is giving us a lot." Real Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez acknowledged that the league is complicated but expressed confidence in their chances of winning two other competitions.