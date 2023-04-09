 
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'split' after spending six years together

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'split' after spending six years together

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly parted ways after being in a relationship since 2016.

As exclusively reported by Entertainment Weekly, the Lavender Haze singer and the British actor broke up a few weeks ago.

According to the report, the break up was amicable and "it was not dramatic."

The outlet also revealed that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows." Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras tour, which is headed to Tampa, Florida next week.

Although, Swift and Alwyn were said to have been in a great place in their relationship only a few months ago.

A source told ET in October that they were "doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong."

However, this update came just hours after the singer dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, followed by seven additional songs released in her surprise 3am Edition of the album.

Alwyn, 32, also told British Vogue in September 2018 that he's keenly aware of the fact that fans always want to stay updated on his and Swift's relationship.

"I’m aware people want to know about that side of things," he told the magazine in reference to Swift. "I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people."

The singer's 2017 track Gorgeous off her Reputation album was also about Alwyn. 

Fans at that time revealed on Tumblr that, during a secret Reputation listening session, the songstress "made us all promise that if anyone made any accusations of who this song is about, we will tell them it is 100 percent about her angel boyfriend of one year. This isn't a secret. She wanted us to tell people."

