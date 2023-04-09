 
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 09 2023
Web Desk

Allu Arjun has a private Instagram account: Details inside

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Allu Arjun is all set to feature in Pushpa 2 along with Rashmika Mandanna
Famous Pan-Indian actor Allu Arjun has a private account on Instagram, reports.

Many actors, when they come in the public eye, become unable to hide some aspects of their life with every one. Even though, they wish to do so, but because of their popularity they always remain in the spotlight, most importantly on social media.

For the same puprpose, Allu has made a private account for himself on instagram. His IG bio reads: "Private account to post random shit without thinking." The account has over thousand posts and is being followed by renowned people including; Hansika Motwani, Lakshmi Manchi and hs wife Sneha Reddy.

Yesterday on his birthday, many people wished the Pushpa actor by tagging his verfied account on Instagram .

This is not the first time any celebrity has made a private IG account. There are several other Indian actor who have made their Instagram accounts with secret names.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa 2. The first part turned out to be massive hit therefore, the makers decided to bring on a sequel.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Ajau Ghosh, Fahadh Faasil and many others, reports Pinkvilla. 

