US lawmaker says Pakistanis being deprived of basic rights of democracy

MICHIGAN: As Pakistan continues to reel from the repercussions of an unprecedented economic and political crisis, US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin highlighted the alleged violations of human rights in the nation of 220 million people.



The US congresswoman, addressing Pakistani doctors in Michigan, talked in length and breadth regarding the issue stating that the people in Pakistan have been passing through a tough time, and they are being "deprived of the basic rights of democracy".

"They have lost several basic, fundamental rights, such as the right to speech, the right to assemble, and the right to choose their future," she said.

Slotkin further stated that she has been trying to get the support of 100 Congressmen to write to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to improve the deteriorating situation in Pakistan and restore "democratic" values in the country.



'Pakistani political parties should obey rule of law'

Last week, a US representative of California’s 32nd congressional district, Brad Sherman, had also urged the political parties of Pakistan to abide by the rulings of the Supreme Court.

The political crisis in Pakistan deepened with the ruling alliance refusing to implement the top court's verdict on provincial elections.

The US lawmaker discussed the SC's order to conduct the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on a phone call.

He reportedly encouraged the PTI chief to obey the rule of law and the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter, Sherman shared some details of his conversation with the ousted prime minister. He said that he was surprised to know that Khan was working in the wee hours of the morning.

“For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court," Sherman wrote on Twitter.

It was a victory for PTI when the top court gave the verdict in the election delay case favouring the party, which has been demanding new polls in the country for almost a year.

The US congressmen and influential figures have lately been speaking in the favour of Khan, especially since his party has engaged another lobbying firm in Washington.