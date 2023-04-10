April 10 declared as National Constitution Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a Convention to mark to Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution. —Twitter/@GovtofPakistan

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to declare April 10 as National Constitution Day on the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution.

The resolution was tabled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was unanimously approved by the House.

According to the resolution, April 10 will be celebrated throughout the country every year as National Constitution Day, which will be used to create awareness of the Constitution and its importance among people.

It further stated that the convention urged state institutions to fully implement the Constitution and take "all necessary measures" to protect the rights and interests of the people.

“[The convention] calls upon State organs to take all necessary measures to ensure that the Constitution of 1973 is fully implemented and that the rights and interests of the people of Pakistan are protected and safeguarded,” the document stated.

Taking “pride” in the legacy and history of drafting and adopting the Constitution “that enshrines federalism, trichotomy of powers, independence of the judiciary, provincial autonomy, and fundamental rights for the citizens”, the resolution also emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of federalism — which it maintained was “one of the fundamental tenets” of the charter.

Speaking at the special session, PM Shehbaz said that the 1973 constitution had been amended at different times throughout history — including during the reigns of dictators — but it had survived all that.

He pointed out that the Constitution was passed unanimously by political opponents who got together and put their differences aside.

The day was a very important one for democracy, he said, adding that the achievement would be written in golden letters in history.

Praising the coalition government for successfully completing one year, he said: "When a Chief Justice gave a three-year concession to a dictator without any consultation, we all came together to save Pakistan.

"The coalition government has been functioning for a full year now. A person [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan] said this coalition government would not last a year. You have done an amazing job."

The prime minister then emphasised the importance of working together and said that every party would participate in the elections on its own manifesto' however, the Constitution had tied them with a common thread and they must all fight adversities together.