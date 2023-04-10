‘Rotation policy’ vital for pacers ahead of World Cup: Umar Gul

Pakistan's bowling coach Umar Gul - PCB/File

LAHORE: Former Pakistan star pacer and bowling coach Umar Gul has said that the “rotation policy” is important for the fast bowlers ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in October-November in India.

Speaking to Geo News on Monday, Gul, who had played 130 ODIs for Pakistan, said it is important to keep pacers fresh for the upcoming mega event.

"We are lucky to have good fast bowlers who can bowl at 140+. We need to take care of them and adopt a rotation policy to keep them fit for the World Cup in India," he suggested.

"I am sure PCB and the selection committee are considering this as it is too important at the moment," he added.

Last year, Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a knee injury after which he had to miss the Netherlands ODI series, Asia Cup, and home T20I series against England. He played in the T20 World Cup 2022 but once again injured himself in the final to remain out of cricket action for the next three months. He returned to competitive cricket in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 where he, as a captain, led Lahore Qalandars to a second consecutive tournament title.

Meanwhile, Gul also talked about getting the bowling coach's role once again. "I am overwhelmed that PCB trusted me once again and gave me an opportunity to work with the national team," he said.

"I used to enjoy playing for Pakistan and now I am looking forward to enjoy this new role," he added.

While replying to a question, Umar said he is just trying to groom young and exciting fast bowlers. "We have very good and potential fast bowlers. I just try to spend time with them and tell them how to tackle a new batter at the crease. Also, I tell them to always bowl according to the field," he highlighted.

Umar was appointed interim bowling coach for the Afghanistan T20I series which Pakistan's inexperienced squad lost 2-1. He got an extension in his role for home New Zealand tour.