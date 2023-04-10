 
menu menu menu
sports
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Sohail Imran

‘Rotation policy’ vital for pacers ahead of World Cup: Umar Gul

By
Sohail Imran

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Pakistans bowling coach Umar Gul - PCB/File
Pakistan's bowling coach Umar Gul - PCB/File

LAHORE: Former Pakistan star pacer and bowling coach Umar Gul has said that the “rotation policy” is important for the fast bowlers ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in October-November in India.

Speaking to Geo News on Monday, Gul, who had played 130 ODIs for Pakistan, said it is important to keep pacers fresh for the upcoming mega event.

"We are lucky to have good fast bowlers who can bowl at 140+. We need to take care of them and adopt a rotation policy to keep them fit for the World Cup in India," he suggested.

"I am sure PCB and the selection committee are considering this as it is too important at the moment," he added.

Last year, Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a knee injury after which he had to miss the Netherlands ODI series, Asia Cup, and home T20I series against England. He played in the T20 World Cup 2022 but once again injured himself in the final to remain out of cricket action for the next three months. He returned to competitive cricket in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 where he, as a captain, led Lahore Qalandars to a second consecutive tournament title.

Meanwhile, Gul also talked about getting the bowling coach's role once again. "I am overwhelmed that PCB trusted me once again and gave me an opportunity to work with the national team," he said.

"I used to enjoy playing for Pakistan and now I am looking forward to enjoy this new role," he added.

While replying to a question, Umar said he is just trying to groom young and exciting fast bowlers. "We have very good and potential fast bowlers. I just try to spend time with them and tell them how to tackle a new batter at the crease. Also, I tell them to always bowl according to the field," he highlighted.

Umar was appointed interim bowling coach for the Afghanistan T20I series which Pakistan's inexperienced squad lost 2-1. He got an extension in his role for home New Zealand tour.

More From Sports:

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi
Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket

Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket
Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'

Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'
Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series

Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series
PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table

PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table
Elections for Fifa-appointed PFF to take place this year

Elections for Fifa-appointed PFF to take place this year
Pakistan eager to trump India in its home conditions during World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan eager to trump India in its home conditions during World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq
Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series
After excelling in bowling, Shaheen looks to help Pakistan win with bat

After excelling in bowling, Shaheen looks to help Pakistan win with bat
Donald Trump gets front row seat at UFC video

Donald Trump gets front row seat at UFC
Islamabad police 'fully equipped' to provide foolproof security during New Zealand tour

Islamabad police 'fully equipped' to provide foolproof security during New Zealand tour
Mallory Swanson suffers knee injury in victory over Ireland

Mallory Swanson suffers knee injury in victory over Ireland