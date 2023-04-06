Umar Gul to continue as Pakistan bowling coach for New Zealand series

Pakistan's bowling coach Umar Gul speaks during an interview in Sharjah, UAE, on March 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PCB

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani speedster Umar Gul, who is the national squad's interim bowling coach, will continue to serve at the post alongside head coach Abdur Rehman for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, The News reported.



The two coaches will be with the squad from the start of the national camp on April 7 till the end of the series against New Zealand.

Both Gul and Rehman were part of the Pakistan coaching staff for the recent away series against Afghanistan. Pakistan’s batting coach Andrew Puttick and Grant Bradburn (coach or deputy to Mickey Arthur) are likely to join the team on April 11.

Former South Africa womens team coach, Puttick, who has played just five deliveries in Test cricket will be replacing Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach of the national team.

Experts have rated Yousuf as a quality coach having the best batting techniques and he has been imparting the batting tips to youngsters with utmost devotion.

National team’s coaching consultant Mickey Arthur along with his coaches are expected to sign a four-year contract with the PCB after April 19.

"As the PCB’s high-ups have already given verbal assurances to Arthur & Co now the both parties will formally sign the agreement. Hopefully, Arthur who is expected to join the team midway through the home series against New Zealand. He, along with his selected coaching panel will sign the contract during upcoming visit," a source within the PCB said.

Arthur, who has already signed a four-year contract with Derbyshire County is expected to get a couple of weeks break from the county’s commitments to be part of the national team on April 18.

By that time Pakistan and New Zealand would already have played three of the four T20Is.