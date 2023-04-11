Influential congressman speaks to PTI chief Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and US Congressman Ted W Lieu (R). — Instagram/AFP/@imrankhan.pti

KARACHI: US Congressman Ted W Lieu on Monday told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the State Department's intervention will be sought on all matters related to Pakistan.

The politician and former military person hold a telephonic discussion with the ex-premier which shows the deepening relations between the US congressman and the PTI after the party engaged a lobbying firm to project its goals overseas.



"State Department will be asked to intervene in the unfair moves being made in Pakistan," Lieu said.



Moreover, the two politicians also discussed the alleged risks to democracy and human rights violations in Pakistan.

It may be noted that Lieu is one of the most influential politicians in the country who serves as the vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus of Congress.

Earlier, he met Pakistani-American democrat Dr Asif, who had connected him with the PTI chairman.

The exchange of words between the PTI chief and the US politician comes a week after Congressman Brad Sherman's phone call to Khan. The US congressmen and influential figures have been speaking in favour of Khan, especially since his party engaged another lobbying firm in Washington.

The US representative of California’s 32nd congressional district, Brad Sherman, had discussed the Supreme Court's order to conduct the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections with Khan on a phone call last Thursday.

He urged the political parties of Pakistan to abide by the rulings of the apex court, as the ruling alliance refused to implement the top court's verdict on provincial elections.

The US lawmaker reportedly encouraged the PTI chief to obey the rule of law and the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court," Sherman had written on Twitter.