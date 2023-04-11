 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Nasim Haider

Influential congressman speaks to PTI chief Imran Khan

By
Nasim Haider

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and US Congressman Ted W Lieu (R). — Instagram/AFP/@imrankhan.pti
PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and US Congressman Ted W Lieu (R). — Instagram/AFP/@imrankhan.pti

  • Imran Khan discussed alleged risks to democracy with US lawmaker.
  • State dept will be asked to intervene in "unfair" moves in Pakistan.
  • US Congressman Brad Sherman called PTI chief two weeks earlier. 

KARACHI: US Congressman Ted W Lieu on Monday told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the State Department's intervention will be sought on all matters related to Pakistan.

The politician and former military person hold a telephonic discussion with the ex-premier which shows the deepening relations between the US congressman and the PTI after the party engaged a lobbying firm to project its goals overseas.

"State Department will be asked to intervene in the unfair moves being made in Pakistan," Lieu said.

Moreover, the two politicians also discussed the alleged risks to democracy and human rights violations in Pakistan.

It may be noted that Lieu is one of the most influential politicians in the country who serves as the vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus of Congress. 

Earlier, he met Pakistani-American democrat Dr Asif, who had connected him with the PTI chairman.

The exchange of words between the PTI chief and the US politician comes a week after Congressman Brad Sherman's phone call to Khan. The US congressmen and influential figures have been speaking in favour of Khan, especially since his party engaged another lobbying firm in Washington.

The US representative of California’s 32nd congressional district, Brad Sherman, had discussed the Supreme Court's order to conduct the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections with Khan on a phone call last Thursday.

He urged the political parties of Pakistan to abide by the rulings of the apex court, as the ruling alliance refused to implement the top court's verdict on provincial elections.

The US lawmaker reportedly encouraged the PTI chief to obey the rule of law and the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court," Sherman had written on Twitter.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court rejects ECP's early hearing plea in Toshakhana case

Islamabad court rejects ECP's early hearing plea in Toshakhana case

Hussain Haqqani breaks silence on Imran Khan’s allegations video

Hussain Haqqani breaks silence on Imran Khan’s allegations
‘Not a wise decision’: Justice Isa’s presence in NA moot triggers debate video

‘Not a wise decision’: Justice Isa’s presence in NA moot triggers debate
ATC seeks all FIRs details against Ali Amin Gandapur

ATC seeks all FIRs details against Ali Amin Gandapur
Census 2023: Population count extended for second time in select metropolitan cities

Census 2023: Population count extended for second time in select metropolitan cities
Parliament's joint sitting adopts resolution for simultaneous elections of all assemblies

Parliament's joint sitting adopts resolution for simultaneous elections of all assemblies
In NA session, Zardari urges PM Shehbaz to hold talks with opposition

In NA session, Zardari urges PM Shehbaz to hold talks with opposition
April 10 declared as National Constitution Day

April 10 declared as National Constitution Day
FinMin Dar tables bill seeking approval of funds for Punjab, KP polls

FinMin Dar tables bill seeking approval of funds for Punjab, KP polls
Four martyred in explosion near police vehicle in Quetta

Four martyred in explosion near police vehicle in Quetta
‘Criticise me if I don’t defend Constitution’, Justice Isa tells parliamentarians

‘Criticise me if I don’t defend Constitution’, Justice Isa tells parliamentarians
ECP suggests changes in Election Act 2017

ECP suggests changes in Election Act 2017