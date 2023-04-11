 
'The Simpsons' foresaw Trump's indictment and 'Barbie' fever?

The Simpsons has a cult following and an uncanny ability to foreshadow what’s to come. By luck or by some inexplicable talent, the show often makes predictions that come true.

It seems the show has done it again and the internet is abuzz. The seemingly psychic cartoon allegedly predicted former President Donald Trump's indictment and Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie madness.

Both incidents were part of the plot in The Simpsons episode 'Lisa vs Malibu Stacy' from 1994. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former president to be indicted.

In the episode the Simpsons family can be seen watching a TV show where anchor admits to endlessly reporting about a doll. (Barbie) He then proceeds to announce that the president was arrested.

One user tweeted: "The Simpsons getting their predictions right yet again! Barbie and Donald Trump, BOTH!" 

