pakistan
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Eid ul Fitr 2023: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene on April 20

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Representational image. — Reuters/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

The meeting is set to be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the statement said.

The statement further said the meetings of the zonal committees will be held at designated locations across the country.

Ramadan 2023 started on March 23, after much confusion during the meeting for the moonsighting. 

