entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

The Mother trailer: Jennifer Lopez seen in action in Netflix thriller

Jennifer Lopez is seen slaying to save her kidnapped daughter in Netflix new thriller 'The Mother’.

Jennifer, who last showed off her action chops in the 2002 thriller "Enough", has returned to enthrall fans with her skills in new adventure as the trailer of her film is out.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart is up for the challenge in the new film which is a rare combination of high-octane action and genuine emotion.

"The film is coming to Netflix May 12," revealed Jennifer Lopez on his Instagram Tuesday.

Check out the new trailer for THE MOTHER below:

The mega pop star is seen playing an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she was forced to leave behind because of her dangerous job.

Lopez, in the action-packed trailer, can be heard saying: "I'm a killer. But I'm also a mother," Lopez says in the action-packed trailer. "And I will die protecting her."

Appreciating Lopez's skills, director Niki Caro told People: "I knew Jennifer was the only actress for the role."

"Jennifer brings her legendary skill and precision to the action elements, but also brings her strength as a dramatic actor and her experience as a mother right to the heart of the movie," added Caro.

