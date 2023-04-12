Nora Fatehi to feature as leading lady in Abhishek Bachchan's next film

Abhishek Bachchan's next film is going to be a dance based film directed by Remo D'Souza

Nora Fatehi is all set to star as lead actress in Abhishek Bachchan's next dance based film directed by Remo D'Souza, reports.

Sources revealed: "Nora plays a very important role in the film, and both Remo and Nora are excited to collaborate with each other once again. She will feature in a never seen before avatar, and is giving her all to the part. They are presently shooting in Ooty. A large OTT platform is backing the project."

Previously, choreographer Remo has collaborated with Nora in film Street Dancer 3D that featured Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The duo is now collaborating again in a film tentatively named as Dancing Dad.

The Dilbar dancer also dropped a post this month on IG that hinting towards a new project. “New beginnings. It’s a vibe out here in Ooty! First day of shoot was."

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's film an Action Hero song Jehda Nasha. She aslo featured in a song from Siddharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's films Thank God, reports Pinkvilla.

