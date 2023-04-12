 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Prince Harry risks losing ‘the one thing that makes him of interest’

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Experts believe it would be ‘really unwise’ for Prince Harry to reconsider attending the Coronation because it’s the “the one thing that makes him of interest.”

These revelations have been brought to light by PR expert and Go Up's Chief Executive Edward Coram-James.

His revelations were shared during an interview with Express UK.

There, he said, “If the Sussexes do no-show, it will put distance between Harry and the concept of Royalty in the public perception.”

“And, as the public have thus far tuned into his Podcast, docuseries and book largely due to his royalty, if the public stop thinking of him as Royal, then he loses the one thing that makes him of interest to the major streaming platforms, and thus his newfound career. It would be a very unwise move.”

