time Thursday Apr 13 2023
Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple personalities in ‘The Sympathizer’ trailer

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple personalities in ‘The Sympathizer’ trailer

The official trailer for The Sympathizer starring Robert Downey Jr. has been released on Wednesday.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, HBO series The Sympathizer stars Hoa Xuande (Cowboy Bebop) as a spy for North Vietnam who becomes embedded in L.A.’s refugee community. 

Park Chan-wook is serving as co-showrunner, executive producer, writer and director for the spy-drama.

The Sympathizer is a cross culture satire, follows the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.

Downey Jr., who is as an executive producer on the project alongside his wife Susan Downey, playing multiple personalities in the show. 

The trailer, which was unveiled on Wednesday at a Warner Bros. Discovery press event, Downey Jr. can be seen as a master of disguise and each of his characters have their own distinct look.

Downey Jr.'s roles which are meant to represent different aspects of the American establishment include an up-and-coming Orange County Congressman, a CIA operative and a Hollywood film director.

The cast also of the series also includes Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Vy Le, Ky Duyen and Sandra Oh.

The Sympathizer is a co-production between HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media, produced in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film. 

While Don McKellar is serving as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Park. 

Check out the Trailer:



