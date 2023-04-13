Meghan Markle hailed for saying ‘no’ to Royal family who ‘constantly fed her to vultures’

File Footage

Meghan Markle received praises over her “empowering decision” to not attend King Charles’ coronation from a Royal family critic.



Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a critic of the Royal family, took to Twitter to shower support on the Duchess of Sussex after it was announced that she will skip the historic ceremony.

She hailed the Suits alum for saying “No” to “Britain’s most powerful family” who “constantly fed her to vultures” in a tweet following the announcement.



“How empowering for Meghan Markle to say No to Britain’s most powerful family,” Dr Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted.

“A family that held her in contempt and constantly fed her to vultures,” she penned before adding that any wife with “bad in-laws” would know Meghan “just took back control.”

“I’m here for Meghan not giving a damn what anyone thinks,” she continued.

One of the reasons behind Meghan's decision to skip the coronation may have been her son Archie's birthday which falls on the same day as the event, as per her friend Omid Scobie.

Talking about the clash of dates of the coronation and Archie’s birthday, the critic said, “Putting #Coronation on Archie’s birthday was thoughtless & avoidable in my opinion.”

“The Palace and King Charles just didn’t care. #HarryandMeghan put their family first and I’m glad Meghan isn’t tap dancing to societal expectations of what ‘woman’ she should be. She’s a mother first.”

In their official statement, the Palace announced, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement added.