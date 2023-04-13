 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Sanjay Dutt denies rumors of him suffering injury while shooting for 'KD'

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Sanjay Dutt is currently shooting for big budgeted Kannada film KD The Devil
There were rumours that veteran actor Sanjay Dutt suffered an injury while shooting for upcoming Kannada film KD The Devil; the actor has now clarified the reports with a tweet.

Taking it to his Twitter, Sanjay wrote: "There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God’s grace, I am fine & healthy. I am shooting for the film KD & the team's been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out & your concern.”

According to the rumours, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor was shooting for Dhruva Sarja's action -packed film KD which involved many action set pieces. Therefore, the actor got injured while shooting one of the scenes. The rumours made fans really worried. They were deeply concerened about his health.

It looks like Sanjay's tweet has now put an end to all wrong reports and made his fans relieved.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is making his spectacular comeback in the film industry after being appreciated for playing an outstanding role in blockbuster south Indian film KGF Chapter 2. He is all set to feature in a key role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, reports Pinkvilla. 

