Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation

Prince Harry decided to attend his father King Charles' coronation without his wife Meghan Markle because it was "critical" for their "Sussex brand" to have presence at such big event in Royal history.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the Royal family was shattered after they made public attacks against them in interviews, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and his memoir Spare.

Despite all the criticism, the new monarch sent the invitation of his crowning ceremony to the couple and after months of speculations it was revealed that Harry will fly to the UK for the event.

However, the Suits alum will stay back in California with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as per announcement by Buckingham Palace.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, expert Kinsey Schofield said, "I think we all knew it was critical for the Sussex brand to have a presence at the Coronation.”

"Harry’s association with his family is 99 percent of the reason important people answer his phone calls as he tries to become a mover and shaker in the United States.

"Meghan’s absence is likely self-preservation,” he added.

"I don’t believe she would be positively received at the coronation, but Harry without Meghan could garner a less offensive response,” the expert claimed.

In their official statement, the Palace announced, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May."

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement added.