pakistan
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
Three terrorists killed in Turbat intelligence-based operation

Security forces patrol an area. — AFP/File
  • "IBO was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists," says ISPR.
  • A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from terrorists. 
  • “Security forces remain determined to thwart such attempts."

At least three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Turbat area of Balochistan, the military's media affairs wing said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the IBO was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists allegedly involved in firing incidents on the security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on Turbat — Hoshab Road in general area of Gishkore.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and security forces were heli inserted,” read the statement.

While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, said the ISPR.

Three terrorists were killed during the heavy exchange of fire, the military’s media wing said, adding that a cache of arms and ammunition including IEDs were recovered from their possession.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.


