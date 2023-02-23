 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Security forces shoot dead eight terrorists in Balochistan operation

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Security forces patrol an area. — AFP/File
  • Terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in Kech.
  • Troops initiate a follow-up operation to hunt down fleeing terrorists.
  • A huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered.

The security forces on Thursday gunned down eight terrorists during a sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Mazaaband Range, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Terrorism is again rearing its head in the country since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced the end of the ceasefire in November last year.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, terrorists had attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech District of Balochistan on Wednesday evening.

“While alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets,” read the statement.

The ISPR said that a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range today morning, where a sanitisation operation was launched.

“In ensuing, heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists have been killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives has also been recovered,” it added.

The ISPR also vowed that the security forces will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on the behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province.

Earlier today, a counter-terrorism department (CTD) of the police claimed to have killed at least six terrorists in the Dadowala area of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during an operation.

