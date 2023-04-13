Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo had reportedly an affair with Spanish influencer Sonia Monroy before meeting his current partner Georgina Rodriguez, according to an new report.

The legendary footballer, who has been in a loving relationship with Argentinian beauty Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, met with Spanish actress Sonia before starting his romantic journey with the current partner.

Sonia is an actress, singer, presenter, and influencer. She is also renowned for appearing in several programs for a sports channel. She has a massive fans following on social media.



Her friend, Yola Berrocal, recently explained how Monroy and Cristiano Ronaldo met at a party in Madrid, as per Sportskeeda.

"We started talking and I noticed the flirting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sonia. After we had a good and fun conversation, it was time to leave. At this point, they (Ronaldo and another player) said: 'Well, maybe we can go somewhere later.'"

"The next day, I picked up my phone and saw that there were several messages: 'Look, we're here, where are you?'"

Sonia Monroy later admitted she was infatuated with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The 50-year-old spoke to the program 'Socialite' on Telecinco, saying:

She went on saying: "Cristiano Ronaldo stole many nights of sleep from me. I was very much in love with him, but... it couldn't be and that story ended."

Ronaldo then met Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016, and hasn't looked back since. The couple currently reside with their five children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The footballer Ronaldo moved there with Georgina Rodriguez in January after deciding to join Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Nassr. He signed a contract worth £177 million per year until 2025.