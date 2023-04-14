In NA session, army chief says negotiations helped terrorists regroup

COAS General Syed Asim Munir addresses troops during his visit to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Miranshah on December 23, 2022. — ISPR

Army chief Asim Munir briefs NA's National Security Committee.

COAS says terrorists have no other option but to accept state's writ.

"There is no no-go area in Pakistan at this time," army chief says.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Friday that negotiations with militants in the past helped terrorists regroup in the country. His remarks come as the nation faces a rise in terrorist activities, leading to the loss of precious lives.



The army chief's comments were reflective of the National Security Committee's (NSC) meeting — which took place last week — in which the top military and civil brass decided that the recent spate of terrorism was a result of a soft corner for and reckless policy with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the same meeting, the committee also decided to kickstart an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

During his briefing today in an in-camera meeting of the lower house's National Security Committee, the COAS said the operation was part of an already "approved and ongoing strategy dialogue and development".

The army chief said the campaign will include representation not only from the security agencies but also from all departments of the government. "This is not a new operation but a whole national approach."

"Alhamdulillah, there is no no-go area in Pakistan at this time. A large number of martyrs laid down their lives for this success. They shed their blood for the country," he said.

The COAS added that terrorists have no other option but to accept the state's writ and noted that they regrouped due to the state's willingness to negotiate with them.

"Security forces are ready for permanent peace in the country. In this regard, intelligence-based operations are conducted on a daily basis," the army chief added.

"We should leave the discussion of new and old Pakistan and talk about our Pakistan from now on. Pakistan has no shortage of resources and manpower," the army chief said.

"Elected representatives of the people should decide the nation's destination. Pakistan Army will fully support Pakistan in its journey of development and success," he said.

Members of the National Assembly welcomed the ideas of the army chief by banging the desk and clapping, according to Geo News.

Apart from the army chief, according to sources, senior members of the military also gave a detailed overview of the current situation to the members.