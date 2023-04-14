 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

SC takes up Punjab election delay case after parliament refuses funds

By
Maryam Nawaz

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

A billboard pointing towards the Supreme Court. — Reuters/File
A billboard pointing towards the Supreme Court. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court's three-member bench is hearing the the Punjab election delay case in-chamber after the Parliament refused to approve the funds for the polls in the province.

A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, had directed the electoral body to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, and the federal government to provide funds amounting to Rs21 billion to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by April 10.

However, the ECP submitted a report to the apex court on Tuesday stating that the federal government had not provided funds for the polls.

Subsequently, the apex court issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP), finance secretary, ECP secretary, ECP director general (law) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor to appear for an in-chamber hearing today.

In line with the summons, SBP Deputy Governor Sima Kamil, special secretary finance, additional secretary finance, ECP secretary and AGP Awan appeared before the bench. 

PM holds consultations with AGP

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met AGP Mansoor Usman Awan ahead of the hearing on the case.

Speaking to the media before his departure for the meeting, AGP Awan said that the parliament had stopped the government from issuing the funds for the elections.

The federal government has no right to issue funds for the elections. 

"[I] will present the government’s stance during the in-chamber hearing,” said AGP Awan.

More From Pakistan:

Tax notice sent to Imran Khan's late mother for Zaman Park residence

Tax notice sent to Imran Khan's late mother for Zaman Park residence
Lawmakers to get briefing on security from army today

Lawmakers to get briefing on security from army today
PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to foster ties with Iran

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to foster ties with Iran
Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt announces 5-day public holidays

Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt announces 5-day public holidays
Top court bars implementation of bill limiting CJP powers

Top court bars implementation of bill limiting CJP powers
SBP to issue Rs50 commemorative coin

SBP to issue Rs50 commemorative coin
Three terrorists killed in Turbat intelligence-based operation

Three terrorists killed in Turbat intelligence-based operation
Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer's plea to stay disqualification rejected

Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer's plea to stay disqualification rejected
Bill seeking approval for election funds rejected by NA, Senate committes

Bill seeking approval for election funds rejected by NA, Senate committes
Lahore ATC allows Imran Khan to appear via video link

Lahore ATC allows Imran Khan to appear via video link
Four firefighters killed during rescue operation in Karachi video

Four firefighters killed during rescue operation in Karachi
FIA arrests Imran Khan's security chief in 'money laundering' case

FIA arrests Imran Khan's security chief in 'money laundering' case