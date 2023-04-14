 
Friday Apr 14 2023
Friday Apr 14, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie

Jake Gyllenhaal, in an episode of Hot Ones, spoke about his experience of working with director Guy Ritchie on their upcoming action-thriller film, The Covenant.

Gyllenhaal explained that working with different minds is what he loves about his job, and with Ritchie, it was unlike anything he had ever done before.

“With Guy, it was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” he recollected. “He said to me, ‘Don’t memorize any of your lines,’ and the script came in 50 pages. It wasn’t even a fully written script.”

Instead they worked on the script on the day of the shoot, which resulted in a creative and inspiring experience.

“Usually, scripts are like 110 pages, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ when he first sent it, and then he said, ‘You come to set, and we’ll work on it on the day, and then you’ll go shoot your thing.’ And it was one of the most inspiring, creative experiences I’ve ever had because it asked for total let go.”

Gyllenhaal also addressed the use of real human and animal feces in the 2005 film Jarhead, stating that although they had fly wranglers on set, they did not use actual feces.

The Covenant, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Gyllenhaal as US Army Sgt. John Kinley, is set to be released on April 21st.

