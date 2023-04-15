 
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

Mickey Arthur to visit Pakistan next week to take charge as consultant

By
OCOur Correspondent

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Mickey Arthur speaks to his team in Karachi on March 29, 2018. — AFP
  • Mickey Arthur will arrive in Pakistan on April 18. 
  • He will take charge in one or two matches of series against Kiwis.
  • Former coach to also discuss plans with Babar Azam, others.

LAHORE: Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur is ready to be formally appointed as a consultant to the national team and is scheduled to visit the country next week, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi. 

According to The News, Sethi, while speaking during an interview with a local cricket website, revealed that Arthur would arrive in Lahore on April 18 during the Green Shirts' white ball series against New Zealand

“Two of the foreign coaches have already arrived in Lahore, while Mickey Arthur is coming on April 18. He will also take charge in one or two matches of the series against the Kiwis,” he said.

“The main purpose of his visit is to prepare his team, train them and brief them. He will also discuss his plans with Babar Azam and other players,” he added. 

Sethi also opened up on his preference to rope in foreign coaches rather than former national players and local coaches. 

“I stand by my opinion that foreign coaches stay away from politics. They are also usually more professional. Pakistan also has good professional coaches available, but in our culture, friendships carry significant weight in decision-making,” he said. 

The PCB chief said that in professional cricket, where you compete at the highest level, these things should not be present. 

"It is important to fully embrace professional ethics. Therefore, it is necessary to have foreign coaches," he explained. 

It may be noted here that PCB recently announced a fresh coaching panel for the Pakistan cricket team for the series against Black Caps, which included Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick as head and batting coaches, respectively.

