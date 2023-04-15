 
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicholas Hoult explains why he dropped out of 'Mission Impossible 7'

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Nicholas Hoult shocked fans as he revealed that he turned down Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s offer for a role in Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

The Renfield actor revealed that after initially being cast as the main villain in the seventh installment of the hit Mission: Impossible franchise in January 2020, he had to part ways with production to finish Hulu series The Great Season 3.

“I screen-tested for The Batman and didn’t get it. Screen-tested for Top Gun, didn’t get it,” the Warm Bodies actor recently told The Guardian.

“Then I got the call from Tom Cruise, ‘Hey, how about “Mission: Impossible”?’ OK. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to do some more of ‘The Great.'”

Bad Boys actor Esai Morales went on to replace Hoult in the blockbuster sequel, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 14.

Moreover, The Batman role went to Robert Pattinson, while Miles Teller got the Top Gun: Maverick part.

Hoult starred as Russian Emperor Peter III alongside Elle Fanning’s eponymous Catherine the Great in the Hulu series.

Hoult and Fanning both earned Emmy nominations for their performances in Season 2 of the historical satire.

The Great season is set to premiere on May 12, 2023 on the streaming platform.

