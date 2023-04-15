Emotional Anil Kapoor moves Anupam Kher to tears at Satish Kaushik's memorial service

Satish Kaushik last rites, Anil Kapoor gets teary

Renowned Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were left heartbroken as they bid farewell to their longtime friend and colleague, Satish Kaushik, who passed away recently. The memorial service for the late actor was held in Mumbai, where the two actors shared an emotional moment.

During the service, Anil Kapoor, who had worked with Satish on several movies, broke down in tears as he paid his respects to his dear friend. Anupam Kher, who was also present at the event, was visibly moved by Kapoor's emotional outburst and was seen wiping tears from his eyes.

Speaking about Satish's passing, Anil Kapoor said, "Satish was not just a colleague, he was family. He was a wonderful human being and a great actor. It's hard to believe that he's gone." Kapoor's words touched the hearts of everyone present, and several other members of the film industry also paid tribute to the late actor.

Anupam Kher, who had also shared a close bond with Satish, expressed his sadness at the loss of his dear friend. "Satish was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever known. He had a heart of gold, and his absence will be deeply felt," Kher said.

The memorial service was attended by several other celebrities from the Indian film industry, who all expressed their condolences to Satish's family and paid their respects to the late actor.