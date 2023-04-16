 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicholas Hoult explains how 'Reinfield' transformed into 'conflicted character'

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Nicholas Hoult explains how Reinfield transformed into conflicted character
Nicholas Hoult explains how 'Reinfield' transformed into 'conflicted character'

Renfield star Nicholas Hoult how his character has come along way after going through transformation over the years.

R.M. Renfield, who first appeared as Dracula's title servant in Bram Stoker's film, has made a fresh come back with a movie of his own.

The recently released film Renfield, follows the long-time abused servant of Dracula played by Hault, finally makes an attempt to escape his master's captivity.

Although Renfield originally died in 1931's Dracula, but the new film portrays the character as having survived until today.

Hoult, who is playing the title servant to Renfield's new Dracula told Total Film how the character has changed significantly over the years.

"Obviously, with Dracula, people then have such an idea of who he is on screen and their interpretation of their favorites. Whereas with Renfield, he hasn't appeared in every Dracula movie, and he was more of a secondary character when he has, so I probably did feel a sense of freedom through that" the actor explained.

"But there was also this really nice rooting in the novel and being able to go back and read that and learn about that Renfield, but then go through and watch Dwight Frye and Tom Waits and Peter MacNicol and go, 'Okay, what do I like about their performances? What can I steal?'" he added.

The Warm Bodies actor went on explaining, "for instance, Dwight Frye's laugh, I was like, 'Oh, this is such an iconic, brilliant laugh. I feel like that would be great to kind of pepper in or have a little taste of occasionally.'"

He continued, "but this story is taking place 100 years later, and the crazed fervor of Renfield working for Dracula in those movies and what he is there has waned a lot and it's settled into this morally ambiguous, conflicted character, who is doing his best but just doesn't believe in himself or where he's ended up, and lives with a lot of regret."

More From Entertainment:

Bad Bunny: The Reggaeton Star Transforming Pop Music

Bad Bunny: The Reggaeton Star Transforming Pop Music
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ showrunner hints at another season

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ showrunner hints at another season
Johnny Depp's weird claim about Amber Heard inspired by 'Friends' scene featuring Paul Rudd?

Johnny Depp's weird claim about Amber Heard inspired by 'Friends' scene featuring Paul Rudd?

Taylor Swift changes a live-concert rule for THIS album amid 'Eras Tour' video

Taylor Swift changes a live-concert rule for THIS album amid 'Eras Tour'
Katy Perry to surprise fans with future plans after King Charles coronation performance

Katy Perry to surprise fans with future plans after King Charles coronation performance
Queen Camilla - King Charles heroine, Prince Harry's villain

Queen Camilla - King Charles heroine, Prince Harry's villain
Elijah Wood 'surprised' by 'Lord of the Rings' movies plans, hopes for 'good'

Elijah Wood 'surprised' by 'Lord of the Rings' movies plans, hopes for 'good'
Victoria Beckham defies aging after ‘stopping the clock’

Victoria Beckham defies aging after ‘stopping the clock’
Achraf Hakimi wins praise from Andrew Tate for his smart move

Achraf Hakimi wins praise from Andrew Tate for his smart move
Prince Harry's presence at King Charles coronation poses security risks to royal family?

Prince Harry's presence at King Charles coronation poses security risks to royal family?
Prince Harry not 'pleased' with his latest decision?

Prince Harry not 'pleased' with his latest decision?
Kate Middleton, Prince William's son Prince George set to make history

Kate Middleton, Prince William's son Prince George set to make history