Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao announces 'Stree 2' through small skit

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Stree 2 also features Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi
Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee perfrom a scary skit to announce sequel of Stree.

Rao, taking it to his Instagram, shared the video of him and the other co-stars performing the skit at Jio Studios' Infinite Together event.

The act begins with Stree standing on stage while a terrifying music plays in the background. The Badhai Do actor goes up to the stage. He looks at her and says: "Stree ji ap? Apki aankho me itni pyar se dekha, prem samman sab dilaya phir ap kyu aa gayi?"

Suddenly, the light goes off on the stage and then enters Shraddha wearing a bright red coloured saree.

She tells the other four co-actors on stage: "Mere upar ek bhot badi aur khatarnaak museebat ane vali hai." Towards the end of the skit, Pankaj announces the release date of the film.

The horror-comdey film starring the talented duo Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is based on an Indian folk legend Nale Ba of Karnataka. It focuses on the story of a witch who kidnaps men when they are alone late in the night while only leaving their clothes behind.

Stree 2 is slated to release in theatres on August 31, 2024. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produed by Dinesh Vijan backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, reports Indiatoday. 

