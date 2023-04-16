 
John Abraham steps back from Sajid Khan's comdey film '100%'

John Abraham decides to back out from Sajid Khan's upcoming film 100% because of Pathaan. 

It turns out that the actor enjoyed playing antagonist Jim in Pathaan so much that he has decided to play action-thriller roles for some time now.

As per some close sources: “John was looking to diversify his line up with comedy and masala entertainers too. In-fact, he had signed on for 100% directed by Sajid Khan and was in advanced talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. But the success of Pathaan has changed it all and John isn’t in the mood to do a comedy film anytime soon. While he has backed out of 100%, the conversations of Awara Pagal Deewana 2 have taken a back seat with the makers already exploring other options.”

Meanwhile, John is currently entertaining good action scripts nowadys. Sources further revealed: “The hunt is on and we would have an update on a film or two from John in a month’s time in this space. It’s also work in progress for a spin off to his character of Jim and mostly, the film will go into production in the next two years. Yash Raj Films and John have discussed this idea and believe the character has enough potential to blow big."

The 50-years old actor has been a part of several comedy films namely: Garam Masala, Welcome Back, Desi Boyz and Housefull 2.

On the professional front, John Abraham will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan Tehran. He further has Bhushan Kumar's upcoming geo-political thriller film in the pipeline, reports Pinkvilla. 

