time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Jisoo is now the 2nd female K-pop soloist to spend multiple weeks on UK Charts

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo is now the second K-pop female soloist to remain on the UK Charts for multiple weeks. The singer made her solo debut with the album Me and its hit lead track Flower.

She previously became the first ever female K-pop soloist to enter the Top 40 of the UK Singles Chart with Flower charting at No. 38. They further revealed on April 14th that Jisoo had successfully managed to remain on the chart for her second consecutive week. The song currently charts at No. 91.

This makes Flower the second song by a female K-pop soloist to chart for several weeks, with the top position being claimed by Jisoo’s bandmate Lisa with her successful b-side Money.

