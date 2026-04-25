Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews sets record straight on UK return

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has said he will return to the UK this summer despite ongoing rumours that he cannot leave Dubai due to a possible travel ban.

Lee, 41, has been in Dubai for months. In the past, he tried to show he was in the UK by posting photos, but some were later believed to be made using AI, which made people question if he was telling the truth.

Recently, Lee shared on Instagram that he will be in York, England on July 26 for a fight.

He posted an AI style image of himself wearing a black hoodie and gloves while walking with a group of men.

The star’s husband did not share who he will fight or how the match was arranged.

In another post, Lee shared a black and white photo and said he was at a Hyrox training event.

The caption read, "It all f***ing worked," along with "Hyrox, here we come."

There are also reports linking him to a £200,000 loan issue, which he denies.

Some of Katie’s friends are worried about her, but she continues to support him and says she is happy.