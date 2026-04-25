Charlie Sheen updates on relationship with old pal Jon Cryer

Charlie Sheen has admitted he still hasn't reached out to his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer despite repeatedly saying he intends to, and took a playful swipe at his old friend for being "a little grudgy" more than a decade after their famous falling-out.

Sheen was speaking at a For Your Consideration event for the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen in Los Angeles on 22 April, where he was asked about reconnecting with Cryer, who also participated in the film.

"Every time this comes up, I say I'm going to [reach out to him] and I never do," he told PEOPLE. "I don't like to bother people. But I think Jon would be open to that. Jon's a lovely man and a very talented guy."

During the panel portion of the evening, Sheen couldn't resist a gentle jab at Cryer's absence.

"Jon's not here tonight, is he? No, he's a little grudgy like a decade and a half later. I'm like, 'Dude, what the f---? I got over it. What are we doing, Jon?'"

He quickly softened, expressing genuine appreciation for everyone who agreed to participate.

"They could have easily said, 'Go f--- yourself. I'm not interested. I lived it. I don't need to talk about it again.' And I would have been, 'OK, that's fine.' But they didn't, and they stepped up."

The documentary and Sheen's memoir The Book of Sheen both landed in the same week in September 2025, with Sheen describing the experience of finally documenting his story as a relief.

"It's documented, and I think told beautifully, visually and, hopefully, decently. There's stuff in the book that's not in the doc and vice versa, because there are things I couldn't capture with the written word that [director Andrew Renzi] did visually, because some things you just have to see to feel it."

He also recalled being uncertain about taking part at first, until Renzi laid out his case.

"He said, 'Because you have a story that is unlike anyone who's ever just in the business, but also outside of it.' And then he went through listing stuff, and I'm like, alright, OK."

Renzi put it plainly: "There's only one Charlie Sheen… and there's just not many people that would have had the life that he had that would want to talk about it, or are alive to talk about it."

Sheen, who has been sober for eight years, said he would not have taken on either project while still in the grip of addiction.

"I think it always sort of had a happy ending attached to it, regardless of where the story went."