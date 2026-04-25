Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shares ‘the craziest thing’ of her life

Hailie Jade has opened up about the "craziest thing" of her life, revealing that she has officially become an aunt following the birth of her sister’s first child.

Speaking on the 24 April episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast, Eminem’s 30-year-old daughter shared the happy news that her sister, Alaina Marie Scott, welcomed a baby girl named Scottie Marie earlier this month.

The newborn arrived on 14 April to Scott and her husband, Matt Moeller, with the couple later sharing the first photos of their daughter in a custom knit onesie on Instagram.

During the episode, Jade couldn't hide her excitement about the new addition to the family, admitting that holding a tiny baby feels like a surreal experience now.

She also noted how "cool" it is that her new niece and her own son, Elliot, were born exactly 13 months apart.

This timing means the cousins will grow up celebrating their birthdays just a month apart every single year, adding another layer of connection to the sisters' shared journey into motherhood.

Jade is already well-acquainted with the life-changing nature of parenthood, having welcomed her son with husband Evan McClintock back in March 2025.

Since Elliot’s arrival, she has frequently updated her Instagram followers with glimpses of her life as a mum, including adorable snaps from his first Christmas.

Those close to the family say that Jade has been soaking up every moment of her son’s development, particularly as he reached the curious stage of exploring the world around him late last year.

The growing family is a new chapter for the household of Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as the legendary rapper Eminem.

In addition to Hailie and Alaina, the music icon is also father to 24-year-old Stevie Laine Scott, whom he adopted in 2005.

As the Mathers family expands with a new generation of grandchildren and nieces, Jade seems more than ready to embrace her latest role as an aunt, describing the experience as a joyful and slightly wild milestone in her increasingly busy life.