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Kylie Jenner and Stormi share adorable mom-daughter moment

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi share bedtime routine on social media

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 25, 2026

Kylie Jenner and Stormi share adorable mom-daughter moment
Kylie Jenner and Stormi share adorable mom-daughter moment

Kylie Jenner has given fans a sweet peek into her bedtime routine with eight-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and it involved matching robes, face masks and what Jenner has officially dubbed the "Stormi technique."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, posted a reel on Instagram on Friday, 24 April, showing the mother-daughter duo winding down for the night in coordinating cheetah-print robes. 

Jenner appeared with a face mask on, telling viewers simply: "We're going to sleep." 

Stormi immediately chimed in: "Mommy looks pretty."

The eight-year-old then took centre stage, walking viewers through her haircare process using a Sol de Janeiro leave-in conditioner and a second spray product. 

"So [you spray] on the brush and then you take this and you spray it over," she explained, demonstrating each step before brushing and scrunching her curls off camera. 

"And it actually works," she declared on her return. "That is the Stormi technique," Jenner agreed.

From there, the pair moved through the rest of their routine together, trying on Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butters, applying moisturiser and brushing their teeth side by side before signing off with a cheerful "Goodnight" to the camera. 

Jenner captioned the video: "Sweet dreamssss."

The clip arrives after Jenner spoke emotionally on Kid Cudi's podcast Big Bro with Kid Cudi earlier this month about sitting Stormi down to explain how their family became famous. 

She described watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her daughter and finding herself completely undone by the experience. 

"I was weeping in my bed. I don't know why that happened to me," she said. 

"Maybe it's like my daughter being the same age as I was [or] just seeing my family and I'm just feeling so grateful for all that we've built, but also mourning that closeness when we were all kind of living under the same roof." 

She added: "I didn't know it was going to hit me like that."

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