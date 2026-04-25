Jennifer Aniston spotted script in hand filming intense scenes

Jennifer Aniston is back under the studio lights and fully in character as filming for Season 5 of The Morning Show gets underway.

Spotted in downtown Los Angeles, the actress looked deep in concentration while clutching a script, seemingly running through lines for the scene.

Aniston kept things low-key in a black short-sleeved top, loose trousers and flip flops, paired with aviator sunglasses and her signature polished hair.

Later in the day, she switched things up, layering a coat and scarf between takes while staying glued to her phone.

While the series is famously set in New York, much of the filming takes place in Los Angeles, with key interior scenes shot at Sony Pictures Studios.

Earlier this month, Aniston shared a snapshot from the set, a notebook opened to a page featuring a simple sketch of flowers paired with a cryptic caption that had viewers instantly buzzing.

The reaction online was immediate, with fans eagerly counting down to the return of Alex Levy and her complicated on-screen dynamic with Bradley Jackson.

That partnership, played by Reese Witherspoon, is set to take centre stage once again.

Witherspoon confirmed filming had begun back in March, sharing a clip from her first day back on set, giving fans a glimpse into the familiar world of the fictional newsroom.