Royals
Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'finally has a backbone' in him: 'Won't give into Prince Harry'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 16, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe King Charles ha finally begun to show a bit of a backbone when it comes to any dealings with Prince Harry.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to a report by Express UK, Ms Elser believes King Charles is finally starting to make moves regarding Prince Harry.

She even went as far as to say, “Interestingly, the King has recently been putting on an unexpected display of backbone. Within 24-hours of Spare being released, reportedly, His Majesty decided to turf the Sussexes out of their UK home Frogmore Cottage.”

“It was a handy move given that at some point he had also made the eminently sensible decision of cutting his brother Prince Andrew’s allowance, thus effectively evicting him out of his vast estate, Royal Lodge, he will no longer be able to afford the upkeep.”

