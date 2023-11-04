Prince Andrew is being hailed for his stubbornness, given that it allegedly saved King Charles from Prince Harry trouble

Prince Andrew is an ‘unsung hero’ to King Charles

Prince Andrew has just been hailed as an unsung hero that saved King Charles from a ‘humiliating display’.

These claims and admissions have been issued by The Daily Mail's Diary Editor, Richard Eden.

It has all been referend in a Palace Confidential newsletter where Mr Eden said, “In my opinion, Andrew may have done his nephew, Prince William, a favour with his stubbornness.”

Even a friend of the Duke told Mr Eden, “I don’t know why the King thought it would look better for William and Catherine to have Royal Lodge in addition to all their other properties than for the Duke and Duchess to remain there.”

Photo: Prince Andrew

Because “when King Charles demanded earlier this year that his brother Prince Andrew move out, it was never going to end well.”

“The suggestion that the pair could move into somewhere smaller on the Windsor estate, such as the home from which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been evicted, Frogmore Cottage, rubbed salt into their wounds.”

Before signing off he also wrote, “Now, however, Andrew appears to have won his power struggle with his elder brother.”