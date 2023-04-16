Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve "Lungi Dance" Song, Reveals Honey Singh.

Honey Singh makes interesting revelations about Lungi Dance

Popular Indian rapper Honey Singh recently revealed that it took Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan three weeks to approve his hit song "Lungi Dance." The song, which was featured in the 2013 film "Chennai Express," went on to become a chartbuster and a fan favorite.

According to Honey Singh, he had composed the song in just 30 minutes and had sent it to the film's producers. However, it was Shah Rukh Khan's approval that was needed for the song to make it to the film's soundtrack. The rapper revealed that the actor took his time in deciding whether or not to include the song.

"I had composed the song and sent it to the producers. But it was Shah Rukh Khan who had to give his approval. He took almost three weeks to decide whether to include the song or not," Honey Singh said in an interview.

Despite the delay, the song eventually made it to the film's soundtrack and went on to become a massive hit. The catchy beats and Shah Rukh Khan's signature "lungi dance" moves made the song an instant favorite among fans.

Honey Singh, who is known for his chart-topping hits, also revealed that he was thrilled to work with Shah Rukh Khan and was grateful for the opportunity.