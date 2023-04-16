Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra was sassy during a tricky question in Miss World contest

Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World and Bollywood superstar, recently made headlines for her graceful response to a tricky question during the Miss World pageant in 2000. The question posed to her was, "Who is the living woman you admire the most and why?"

Chopra took a deep breath before answering the question with poise and confidence. She said, "There are a lot of people I admire, but one person I really admire is Mother Teresa, who has been so compassionate, considerate and kind. Her selflessness and dedication to her work have been an inspiration to me."

Chopra's answer received a thunderous round of applause from the audience, and she went on to win the title of Miss World that year.

Chopra's response to the question showcased her intelligence, empathy, and her ability to think on her feet. Her answer was widely praised and has since become a shining example of how to handle tricky questions with grace and elegance.