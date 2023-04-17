Aircraft escapes accident while landing at Islamabad airport

This picture shows scratches on the aircraft's tail. — www.jang.com.pk

Pilot faced difficulty while landing at Islamabad airport.

International airline aircraft's tail hit runway while landing.

CAA initiates inquiry after medical examination of pilot.

ISLAMABAD: A passenger plane of an international airline narrowly escaped an accident when its tail hit the runway during a failed landing attempt at the Islamabad airport, The News reported citing aviation authorities.

A spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the flight reached Islamabad International Airport from Doha at 8pm on Sunday.

While landing, the pilot faced some difficulty so he decided to take off and attempt landing again after going around, the official said, adding the pilot also informed the control tower about this.

During the process, the tail of the aircraft hit the runway but the pilot took off, the spokesperson added.

He said that the CAA had initiated an inquiry after a medical examination of the pilot.

Two planes narrowly escape accident at Karachi airport

Last year, two planes narrowly escaped an accident at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

According to the CAA sources, a flight from a private airline was scheduled from Karachi to Islamabad to depart at 1pm on August 20, 2022.

The Airbus A-320 took off from Runway 7R at 1:15 while another airline from Peshawar was one kilometre away from the same runway where it was supposed to land.

According to aviation sources, one of the planes was taking off from the same runway while the other was about to land.

Air traffic control asked the pilot coming from Peshawar to "go around", however, the pilot allegedly ignored the instruction, said the sources.