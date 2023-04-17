Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'

'Natu Natu' won an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song

RRR's Oscar winning song Natu Natu was performed live at the 95th Academy Awards by a bunch of dancers and not by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

It turns out, Ram was very much interested in performing the song live on stage but it did not happen.

While talking about it at India Today Conclave 2023, the RRR actor added: “I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us."

He further said that now it was his time to sit back and relax while people take over the song and represent India on an international platform. “I feel it is no longer our song, it is India’s song. It’s the people who have taken us to the carpet."

Charan also revealed that he has always been a fanboy of the Academy and receiving love from that platform is an ultimate reward for him.

“I was just fortunate to be in the midst of that celebration. That kind of an event, we’ve been seeing it. I was a fanboy of the Academy since I was a kid."

Natu Natu composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava was perfromed live at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.