Florence Pugh urges fans to check out 'A Good Person'"

Florence Pugh is urging followers to watch her Indie film A Good Person which is now available to stream on multiple platforms.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the Midsommar actress wrote:

“Guyssss you can now stream @agoodpersonmov !!! If you don't know what to do with your Sunday eve, get the movie going and get cosy.”

“I'm so excited to see what you all think. This is a special film, special making it and special watching it. I hope you feel the same too.”

“It has been so wonderful reading what those who have watched have to say about it, to hear that it's affecting you makes us feel so so proud. Watch! Share! Download the soundtrack! Play the songs!”

She ended the post thanking those who have supported her work. “Have a wonderful Sunday. Thank you for all of your support and love so far.”

Pugh earlier revealed she likes to balance mainstream films with Indie. The English actress is starring in two of the year’s biggest movies, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and star-studded Sci-Fi Dune: Part Two.

Speaking to Digital Spy ahead of A Good Person's release, The Little Women star discussed the importance of working on the little weird films:

“I think when I signed on to do Marvel, I was really kind of saddened by the fact that the indie movie world were like, 'Great, now she's gone, she's never going to come back'.”

“I was always a bit miffed about that because I've never seen myself as a one-trick pony. I don't want to do the same thing over and over again.”

A Good Person follows Allison (played by Pugh), a young woman who experiences a life-altering event that leads to her addiction to opioids. Her relationship with her father-in-law (portrayed by Morgan Freeman) takes an unexpected turn and becomes a source of support for her in the following years.

