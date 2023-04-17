King Charles a ‘giant ATM’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for viewing King Charles has nothing more than their personal ATM machine.



Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo made these shocking claims.

Ms Roberts started the chat off by saying, “They’ve [the Sussexes] done Netflix, they’ve done Spare, they’ve done Oprah – and really they do see the Royal Family as some kind of giant ATM.”

“So, in order to maintain their currency and maintain their lifestyle, Harry, of course, has to go to the coronation – of course you’d think he’d want to be there for his father, it’s the biggest day of his father’s life.”

“But really what it does also provide is the next chapter for the Sussex narrative.”