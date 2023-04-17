 
pakistan
Monday Apr 17 2023
Malala reveals her 'most personal’ memoir

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai is seen in this photo from Jan 21, 2021. — Instagram/Malala
Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced that she is working on her new memoir that will be her "most personal book yet".

She shared the development via her official social media channels on Monday. "I am overjoyed to announce that I am working on my next book!" she said.

The young activist is known for her internationally best-selling memoir, I Am Malala which was published in 2013.

In her announcement, Malala said the last few years of her life were marked by "extraordinary transformation", that involved "finding independence, partnership and ultimately, myself".

The activist graduated from Oxford University with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics and is married to Asser Malik, a general manager at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Nobel laureate noted that the coming October would mark a decade since her first memoir was published shortly after her 16th birthday.

"I am excited to share what has happened since and take the next step in my journey with the incredible teams at Atria Books in the US, Weidenfeld & Nicolson in the UK and more countries coming soon," she announced.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner ever.

Besides her memoir, she also released a children's book with Puffin, illustrated by Sebastien Cosset and Marie Pommepuy, called Malala's Magic Pencil in 2017 and We Are Displaced — a book on refugee experiences — in 2018, which was published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson.

Earlier this year, she became executive producer of the Oscar-shortlisted documentary film Stranger at the Gate

