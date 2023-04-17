Policeman ‘involved’ in motorcycle snatching arrested in Karachi

Representative image. — AFP

Amid growing incidents of street crimes in Karachi ahead of Eid ul Fitr, a policeman, named Zeeshan, and his accomplice were arrested for their alleged involvement in motorcycle snatching in the port city.

This is not the first time a policeman — whose prime responsibility is to ensure the protection of the life and property of citizens — is reportedly found involved in crimes.

Last month, three people — who were “kidnapped for ransom” — recovered from the rooftop of the North Nazimabad police station.

According to Airport police officials, Zeeshan was currently working at the police’s investigation department in District East of the metropolis.

“The suspect along with his accomplice snatched a mobile from a citizen and deprived him of cash as well a day earlier,” the official said.

The police launched investigations after the victim approached the police.

Meanwhile, the police, using modern technology, traced the location of the snatched motorcycle — police line Sharea Faisal — from where the law enforcers recovered it during a raid.

The victims claimed that the suspects deprived them of a 125 motorcycle, two mobile phones and Rs100,000 in cash.

Three men recovered from police station

On March 24, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) recovered three abducted men from the rooftop of a police station in Karachi.

According to the AVCC officials, the men were called to a hotel in North Nazimabad to finalise a deal relating to the sale of a rare scorpion. The men were kidnapped when they reached the hotel, the officials added.

The police personnel made ransom calls to the abductees' families and demanded Rs5 million for the release of the men. Following negotiation, the ransom amount was reduced to Rs500,000.

In a bid to get their loved ones released, the families paid Rs400,000 as ransom.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families approached the AVCC and informed the officials about the incident. Taking swift action over the report, the personnel of AVCC conducted a raid at the North Nazimabad police station and recovered the three adducted men from the rooftop of the station.